A New Mushroom Tray Is Taking Over The Classic Meat Tray Raffle Prize In Sydney

The ‘Mushie Meat Tray’ offered by Australian Mushrooms includes “butcher-quality cuts of Portobellos, Buttons, Flats and Cups” alongside sausages and rissoles.

Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL chef, Eddie Isaac, told news.com.au about the change, “The classics are the classics, but why can’t they rival meat products?”

Isaac has noticed a trend with patrons ordering more veggie meals, so much so that menus have had to be updated to keep up with demand.

“I’ve been here about five years now, and vegetarian dishes have been on the up every time there’s a menu change. It’s more vego stuff.”

“Definitely, meat eaters are getting into them as well, especially now that everyone’s trying to be health conscious; I myself eat a lot more veg now.”

Chef Eddie Isaac explained what he would make out of a Mushie meat tray, “First thing I thought of when I saw them yesterday, beef bourguignon, it was screaming out to me, all those mushrooms together.”

Australian Mushrooms plans to roll out the Mushie Meat Trays nationwide. They have launched a toolkit to help RSLs create their own Mushie trays.

“Not only do they get a fantastic prize - they also get a prize that’s packed full of flavour and the health benefits of Australian mushrooms,” said mushroom grower, Chris Tolson.