The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A New Mushroom Tray Is Taking Over The Classic Meat Tray Raffle Prize In Sydney

A New Mushroom Tray Is Taking Over The Classic Meat Tray Raffle Prize In Sydney

Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL in Sydney has put a twist on a classic Aussie RSL raffle prize and offering, ‘Mushie Meat Trays’.

The ‘Mushie Meat Tray’ offered by Australian Mushrooms includes “butcher-quality cuts of Portobellos, Buttons, Flats and Cups” alongside sausages and rissoles.

Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL chef, Eddie Isaac, told news.com.au about the change, “The classics are the classics, but why can’t they rival meat products?”

Isaac has noticed a trend with patrons ordering more veggie meals, so much so that menus have had to be updated to keep up with demand.

“I’ve been here about five years now, and vegetarian dishes have been on the up every time there’s a menu change. It’s more vego stuff.”

“Definitely, meat eaters are getting into them as well, especially now that everyone’s trying to be health conscious; I myself eat a lot more veg now.”

Chef Eddie Isaac explained what he would make out of a Mushie meat tray, “First thing I thought of when I saw them yesterday, beef bourguignon, it was screaming out to me, all those mushrooms together.”

Australian Mushrooms plans to roll out the Mushie Meat Trays nationwide. They have launched a toolkit to help RSLs create their own Mushie trays.

“Not only do they get a fantastic prize - they also get a prize that’s packed full of flavour and the health benefits of Australian mushrooms,” said mushroom grower, Chris Tolson.

MP Targeted By Mark Latham's Homophobic Tweets Does Not Expect An Apologyu
NEXT STORY

MP Targeted By Mark Latham's Homophobic Tweets Does Not Expect An Apologyu

Advertisement

Related Articles

MP Targeted By Mark Latham's Homophobic Tweets Does Not Expect An Apologyu

MP Targeted By Mark Latham's Homophobic Tweets Does Not Expect An Apologyu

The MP targeted in a homophobic post by NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham doesn't expect an apology and places no stock in Pauline Hanson's condemnation of her state ally's behaviour.
Valtteri Bottas Is The Aussie Bogan We Never Knew We Needed

Valtteri Bottas Is The Aussie Bogan We Never Knew We Needed

Rocking a mullet, thongs and a special race week helmet, Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas embraces Aussie culture like no other ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.
Türkiye's Approves Finland's Bid To Join NATO, The Final Country To Do So

Türkiye's Approves Finland's Bid To Join NATO, The Final Country To Do So

Türkiye's parliament has approved a bill to allow Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
Australian Bosses Must Now Ask Workers If They Want To Work On Public Holidays, According To A Court Ruling

Australian Bosses Must Now Ask Workers If They Want To Work On Public Holidays, According To A Court Ruling

Employers could land in hot water if they make their staff work on public holidays without giving them the option to take it off.
Western Bulldogs Star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Recreates Iconic Nicky Winmar Moment As A Stand Against Racism

Western Bulldogs Star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Recreates Iconic Nicky Winmar Moment As A Stand Against Racism

Western Bulldogs player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan recreated the iconic Nicky Winmar moment in response to the horrid racist comments from fans.