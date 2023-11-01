The Project

A New, Disgusting Way Of Eating Meat Pies Has Everyone Upset

A pie lover shared their favourite way of indulging in the Aussie classic, serving the pies with tomato sauce, cheese and a side of white rice, before mixing everything up into one meaty mess.

There is nothing more Australian than a classic meat pie. Meat pies are the quintessential Aussie cuisine. Whether at the footy, at a party, or just a frozen one warmed up in the microwave and eaten in front of the TV in the dark, everyone loves a warm meat pie. 

But we all have our unique ways of enjoying them. Some people like a lot of sauce, others none at all. There's the pie floater from Adelaide or the classic party size. We all get to eat our pies the way we want. 

Reddit user NuclearHermit has sparked outrage after posting an image of their interesting pie-eating interpretation. 

The picture showed the pie with two slices of cheese and a serving of white rice on the side, with the caption "I have a confession, Australia. This is how I eat meat pies." 

This sent everyone in the comments into a frenzy, with one shocked Redditor commenting "I think this is one of the most unhinged posts I've ever seen." 

One disgusted commenter said "I'm calling the police" while another commented "I started today thinking there was no wrong way to eat a pie."  

It was not a well-received pie; the majority of comments were negative, but there was some constructive criticism. 

User That_Apathetic_Man suggested they put the cheese inside the pie: "Next time lift the lid and throw your cheese on top of the hot gravy. Let it melt before you pull it apart. Not at all how I'd eat it, but a pies a pie." 

It's definitely the weirdest way to eat a pie I've ever seen, but there might be weirder ways out there! 

Someone could be putting jam on their pie or blending it into a smoothie. I've heard rumours of a scallop pie in a far distant land of Tasmania, but that's just a rumour. 

