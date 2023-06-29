The Project

A Mother Has Been Slammed For Charging Guests To Attend Birthday Party

A mother in the UK charged guests US$22 (AU$33) to attend her child’s birthday party.

She explained her reasoning for the entry fee was down to her paying $543 to rent out a trampoline park for her daughter's special day.

Posting to Facebook she said, “Am I really being greedy? My daughter’s fourth birthday party is this weekend at a trampoline park. I’m paying $543 (AU$820) for this party of 20. I asked for the people who are coming if they could chip in a small portion.

"It is $22 a child yet everyone got mad and said if they have to pay they aren't coming. Am I really supposed to pay for 20 people to come to my child's birthday that has been planned for months?"

Though some people could understand why she made this decision.

"It’s not unreasonable to notify parents at the time of invitation, especially with an 'in lieu of presents...' type comment. But that is a lot for a four-year-old's party."

A large majority of people resoundingly disagreed with her.

One Facebook user wrote, "I would be embarrassed to ask people to pay to attend my child's birthday party."

"Plan a party that suits your budget, it's a four-year-old's birthday not their sweet sixteen,” said another.

Another user left a brutal comment about the situation, “Don’t throw a party at a place you can’t afford, pretty simple. She’s not being greedy, she’s being dumb."

