A Melbourne Real Estate Company’s Data Breach Leaves Renters & Landlords' Information Exposed

Harcourts Melbourne City franchise rental property database was accessed by an ‘unknown third party without authorisation’ - however, it is believed to be isolated to just the city franchise.

An unauthorised third party accessed Harcourts city franchise’s rental property database, with addresses, names and bank details exposed of renters and landlords.

International real estate company Harcourts issued a statement on Thursday confirming that the Melbourne City franchise had its rental property database accessed by an “unknown third party without authorisation”.

The breach affects only customers of the Melbourne City franchise, as each franchise operates its own separate IT systems, the statement clarified.

Harcourts has hired external cybersecurity experts to investigate. The database includes tenants’ names, email addresses, addresses, phone numbers, signatures and photo IDs.

For landlords, it includes names, email addresses, phone numbers, copies of signatures, and even bank details.

Harcourts did not confirm how many customers may be affected by the breach, however, fewer than 1,000 notifications have been sent out to customers potentially affected.

Corporate Jargon Is One Of The Most Annoying Parts About Work, Research Shows

