A McDonalds Store Tempts New Workers With A $1000 New Starter Bonus

As many business’ struggle to hire and retain staff amid the pandemic with less backpackers and tourists, one McDonalds store is luring staff in with extra cash.

The store manager of Chatswood McDonalds, Rhys Taylor told AFR they were losing staff quicker than they could hire them.

Getting creative, Taylor introduced a sign-on bonus of $1000 plus a refer-a-friend incentive scheme which had helped to deliver up to 50 new hires.

The store has seen at least a dozen new staff at McDonald’s Chatswood score a $1000 bonus after signing up to work.

And they’re not the only business resorting to incentives to obtain staff.

The Blue Mountains town of Lithgow is offering a $20,000 sign-on bonus for a local GP stating the town is “dominated by stunning heritage-listed national parks, which provide spectacular lookouts over sweeping valleys, vast canyons, ancient forests, and magnificent mountains”.

Correctional facilities in both Melbourne and Sydney are also offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus for nurses. 

McDonald’s Australia confirmed the sign-on bonus was not available at all stores, but franchisees often chose to offer additional incentives for recruitment.

“Like most businesses, McDonald’s is experiencing a competitive job market,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said. 

Job recruitment website Seek is calling the skills shortage the “great jobs boom”, with 59 per cent more ads on its platform than the pre-pandemic average in 2019.

So if you’re looking for work, you are in luck, as it appears to be a workers market in many industries. 

