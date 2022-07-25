A McDonalds Store Tempts New Workers With A $1000 New Starter Bonus

The store manager of Chatswood McDonalds, Rhys Taylor told AFR they were losing staff quicker than they could hire them.

Getting creative, Taylor introduced a sign-on bonus of $1000 plus a refer-a-friend incentive scheme which had helped to deliver up to 50 new hires.

The store has seen at least a dozen new staff at McDonald’s Chatswood score a $1000 bonus after signing up to work.

And they’re not the only business resorting to incentives to obtain staff.

The Blue Mountains town of Lithgow is offering a $20,000 sign-on bonus for a local GP stating the town is “dominated by stunning heritage-listed national parks, which provide spectacular lookouts over sweeping valleys, vast canyons, ancient forests, and magnificent mountains”.

Correctional facilities in both Melbourne and Sydney are also offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus for nurses.

McDonald’s Australia confirmed the sign-on bonus was not available at all stores, but franchisees often chose to offer additional incentives for recruitment.

“Like most businesses, McDonald’s is experiencing a competitive job market,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said.

Job recruitment website Seek is calling the skills shortage the “great jobs boom”, with 59 per cent more ads on its platform than the pre-pandemic average in 2019.

So if you’re looking for work, you are in luck, as it appears to be a workers market in many industries.