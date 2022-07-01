A Man Has Vanished After Being Paid 256 Times His Salary

The accidental payment happened in May when the company paid one of its employees around 165,398,851 Chilean pesos instead of the usual salary of 500,000 pesos.

The man, who only gets paid around AUD$790 a month, was instead transferred AUD$260,000 and decided that instead of paying the company back, he would leg it and start living the high life.

Now, let’s be honest, most of us would at least think about doing the same.

The man reportedly worked at Cial, one of the largest cold-cut meat producers in Chile.

When the human resources department at the company noticed the major banking blunder, they reached out to the employee to discuss his repayment.

Chilean financial news website, Diario Financiero, reports that the man had agreed to go to his bank the next morning to sort out the incorrect payment.

The man never showed up.

His co-workers tried and tried again to contact him, but they were unsuccessful.

The man was never heard from again until he resigned from his position at the company via his lawyer.

Cial is rightfully trying to get the money, launching legal action against the former employee.

"He was informed and clarified that this money did not correspond to the payment of any service," Chilean legal documents claim, as per Diario Financiero.

No arrests have been made…yet.