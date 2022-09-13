The Project

A Man Has Been Killed By His Pet Wild Kangaroo, The First Deadly Kangaroo Attack In 86 Years

A 77-year-old man from Western Australia’s south has died after he was attacked by a kangaroo he was keeping as a pet.

Emergency services were called to a property in Redmond, near Albany, after a man was believed to have been attacked by a kangaroo.  

  

The man was found by family members later in the day with serious injuries, and when authorities arrived, the kangaroo became aggressive.  

  

Police said they were forced to kill the kangaroo as it was posing a threat to emergency responders, preventing access to the injured man.  

  

“The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders, and the attending officers were required to euthanize the kangaroo by firearm,” a spokesperson said 

  

It is believed the wild kangaroo was being kept by the man as a pet.  

  

Efforts to save the man were unsuccessful, and he sadly died at the scene from his injuries.  

  

A report is currently being prepared for the coroner.  

  

The man’s death is Australia’s first reported deadly kangaroo attack since 1936. 

