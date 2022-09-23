A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies

In a post on Facebook, Tulsa Police Department in the U.S. revealed a man had been arrested after five separate alleged robberies in the same apartment complex.

After speaking to many in the complex who were affected, police were quickly able to identify the perpetrator due to the thief's two obvious mistakes.

The alleged robber was seen by multiple witnesses wearing SpongeBob SquarePants shorts and socks while kicking down apartment doors.

Not exactly a normal disguise.

To make it easier for police, the robber decided to post the stolen items on Facebook Marketplace, where the SpongeBob shorts and socks can clearly be seen.

Detectives believed they had found their man, quickly sending out a search warrant for the suspect's apartment.

During the search of the apartment, police found stolen items along with the SpongeBob clothing in the man's dryer.

The Tulsa Police Department made a post on Facebook joking about the man's apartment.

"FYI, the suspect's apartment was not located in a pineapple under the sea," it read.

Police are yet to discover if the Crabby Patty formula was among the items stolen.