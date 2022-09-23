The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies

A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies

Police have arrested a serial burglar in the U.S. after wearing SpongeBob SquarePants clothing while breaking into apartments. 

In a post on Facebook, Tulsa Police Department in the U.S. revealed a man had been arrested after five separate alleged robberies in the same apartment complex.   

   

After speaking to many in the complex who were affected, police were quickly able to identify the perpetrator due to the thief's two obvious mistakes.   

   

The alleged robber was seen by multiple witnesses wearing SpongeBob SquarePants shorts and socks while kicking down apartment doors.   

   

Not exactly a normal disguise.   

   

To make it easier for police, the robber decided to post the stolen items on Facebook Marketplace, where the SpongeBob shorts and socks can clearly be seen.   

   

Detectives believed they had found their man, quickly sending out a search warrant for the suspect's apartment.   

   

During the search of the apartment, police found stolen items along with the SpongeBob clothing in the man's dryer.   

   

The Tulsa Police Department made a post on Facebook joking about the man's apartment.   

   

"FYI, the suspect's apartment was not located in a pineapple under the sea," it read.   

   

Police are yet to discover if the Crabby Patty formula was among the items stolen. 

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails
NEXT STORY

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Bride-to-be, Kayley Stead, was left at the altar but decided to go ahead without the groom and party with her friends and family anyway.
Introducing JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out Trend That Is On The Rise

Introducing JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out Trend That Is On The Rise

We're all familiar with FOMO: the fear of missing out, but ever since covid JOMO: the Joy of Missing Out is the trend on the rise.
South Korean President Overheard Swearing About The U.S. In Big Rant

South Korean President Overheard Swearing About The U.S. In Big Rant

South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, has landed in hot water after a hot mic caught the world leader referring to the U.S. congress “f****rs”.
German Division Of Animal Activist Group Call For Men To Be Banned From Intimacy

German Division Of Animal Activist Group Call For Men To Be Banned From Intimacy

PETA's German division has called for meat-eating men to be banned from having sex.
Viewers Warned Over New Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer Series For Being Too Disturbing

Viewers Warned Over New Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer Series For Being Too Disturbing

Netflix users have been warned of disturbing scenes in the new Jeffrey Dahmer series, with many not even able to get through the first episode.