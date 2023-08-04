The Project

A Luxury Resort Is Listing The Role Of ‘Beach’ Which Will Require All Your Kenergy

A luxury resort group in the Maldives is hiring for a role they’ve called ‘beach’, with the role requiring no previous experience.

The company behind the resort, Coco Collection, will be allowing someone to live out the experience of a lifetime for those who’ve had ‘Kenough’ of the real world. 

The role will allow someone the chance to spend 10 days and nights living the doll's best beachy life.

If successful, the applicant will be flown to the Coco Bodu Hithi resort in the North Malé Atoll and be met with a beautiful white sandy beach. 

Accompanied by the beautiful beach, the winner, or ‘Ken’, will have his own Mojo Dojo Casa House by the sea, return economy flights, meals at the resort's restaurant, access to the Ken-core wardrobe, the choice to bring your own Barbie or Allan buddy, accompanied by a free massage each. 

The job ad also explains there’ll be “no actual responsibilities”, and the role excludes:

  • ‘Any Real World stress or actual work
  • ‘Lifeguard responsibilities
  • ‘Surfing dangerous waves
  • ‘Any of the sort of spirituality that comes with surfing
  • ‘Horses… or the patriarchy
  • ‘Medical training
  • ‘Beach-offs (strictly due to health and safety reasons)’.

And the criteria applicants must meet to apply are quite the Ken-ful:

  • Ability to stand proudly in the sand 
  • ‘Spend endless hours staring out over the Indian Ocean
  • ‘Keep track of the morning waves
  • ‘Empty their head of all thoughts
  • ‘Have their rollerblades with them at all times (though good luck using them on the sandy beaches of the island…)
  • ‘Be comfortable performing a moody solo musical number and/or group dance sequence
  • ‘Proficient at guitar
  • ‘Know the words to “Push” by Matchbox Twenty by heart
  • ‘Have at least two pairs of sunglasses at all times
  • ‘Hold and lean on a surfboard
  • ‘Have 60 years experience as Beach (preferred but not essential)’.
