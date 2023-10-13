The Project

A League Women's Season To Kick Off With Sydney FC Seeing 800% Increase In Members

The A League Women’s season gets underway tonight and the Matilda’s effect is well and truely being felt, with Sydney FC seeing a 800% increase in membership.

The club had initially targeted 1,000 members for this season but has now doubled that and is expecting a record A-League crowd for their opening game against Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

Sky Blues Chief Executive Officer Adam Santo said, “We set our target and have smashed that number, which is a fantastic achievement from our team.’’

“The country’s best female footballers play in the Liberty A-League and our 2,000 Members are in for a real treat this season.

“Women’s football is booming and set to grow even bigger, and there is still time to sign up.

“For anyone who enjoyed the World Cup fever, please continue supporting football.”

Advertisement

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has premiered her Eras Tour concert film in front of fans and celebrities after announcing the movie will debut a day early because of "unprecedented" ticket demand.
