The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A Kindergartener’s Homework Question Is Leaving Adults Confused

A Kindergartener’s Homework Question Is Leaving Adults Confused

A homework sheet brought home for a four-year-old has left parents stumped at the answer.

A parent shared the homework, based around the letter ‘T’, on Reddit, hoping others could help solve the answer.

The sheet starts off simply enough, requiring the student to repeatedly write the letter ‘T’ in upper and lower case.

But the second part is where it gets tricky.

Four images are shown, and the student is asked to spell the three to four-letter word each one is.

The first three - tub, ten and top are simple enough.

But the fourth picture features five rabbits.

“Son’s kindergarten school work. What 3-4 letter word is this,” the Redditor asked.

While eventually it was concluded to be ‘pet’, many weren’t convinced it was a good question for a kindergartener.

“Has to be pet. These kinds of worksheets try to make the last one more difficult by switching the sound of the letter to the end of the word to try and throw the kid off,” said one person.

“My 40yr old brain totally wasn’t outsmarted by a kindergarten workbook page … Nope definitely not,” said a commenter.

“That’s my complaint. Not one person in a hundred would look at this picture and immediately think ‘pet’,” said another.

Image: Getty/Reddit

Air Jordans Sold at Auction for Record Price Of AU$3.2M
NEXT STORY

Air Jordans Sold at Auction for Record Price Of AU$3.2M

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Air Jordans Sold at Auction for Record Price Of AU$3.2M

    Air Jordans Sold at Auction for Record Price Of AU$3.2M

    The signed shoes, which were worn by the basketball legend in his last championship season in 1998, fetched nearly AU$3.2 million from the diehard fan with more money than they knew what to do with. 
    Melbourne’s 15 Most Eligible Bachelors Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises

    Melbourne’s 15 Most Eligible Bachelors Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises

    The list we’ve all been waiting for.
    Arnold Schwarzenegger Fills Giant Pothole After Being Annoyed It Wasn’t Getting Fixed

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Fills Giant Pothole After Being Annoyed It Wasn’t Getting Fixed

    Annoyed by a giant pothole in a Los Angeles suburb, Arnold Schwarzenegger has filled it himself.
    The 100ML Liquid Rule Could Soon Be Removed In Australian Airports

    The 100ML Liquid Rule Could Soon Be Removed In Australian Airports

    The 100-millilitre rule for liquids on international flights might be a thing of the past by 2025.
    The NHL Is Coming To Melbourne, So Get Your Ice Skates On

    The NHL Is Coming To Melbourne, So Get Your Ice Skates On

    The National Hockey League will play two games in Melbourne this September in an Australian first, with their full roster of stars expected to turn out.