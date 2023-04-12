A Kindergartener’s Homework Question Is Leaving Adults Confused

A parent shared the homework, based around the letter ‘T’, on Reddit, hoping others could help solve the answer.

The sheet starts off simply enough, requiring the student to repeatedly write the letter ‘T’ in upper and lower case.

But the second part is where it gets tricky.

Four images are shown, and the student is asked to spell the three to four-letter word each one is.

The first three - tub, ten and top are simple enough.

But the fourth picture features five rabbits.

“Son’s kindergarten school work. What 3-4 letter word is this,” the Redditor asked.

While eventually it was concluded to be ‘pet’, many weren’t convinced it was a good question for a kindergartener.

“Has to be pet. These kinds of worksheets try to make the last one more difficult by switching the sound of the letter to the end of the word to try and throw the kid off,” said one person.

“My 40yr old brain totally wasn’t outsmarted by a kindergarten workbook page … Nope definitely not,” said a commenter.

“That’s my complaint. Not one person in a hundred would look at this picture and immediately think ‘pet’,” said another.

Image: Getty/Reddit