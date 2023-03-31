The Project

A KFC In Western Sydney Now Has A Food Elevator In Its Drive-Thru

A KFC in South Penrith has a fun food elevator installed that delivers food to drive-thru customers.

A TikTok video has gone viral showing the transparent elevator delivering an order via a conveyor belt.

The store was recently renovated and added this futuristic feature.

Some users were concerned that this new instalment would be stealing jobs away from humans.

“AI is taking over jobs very soon,” one person said.

“Say goodbye to jobs,” another added.

The TikTok user who posted the video, Joshua, replied to the comments saying there were still workers who took payments, made and bagged the food and handed it to customers.

Other commenters were not convinced that this was the most efficient way to deliver the goods. Many were concerned if the machine malfunctioned and how they would get their food.

“It’s just further to walk when it's wrong.”

“Who’s been yelling at the Penrith KFC workers?”

“That’s gonna malfunction and launch food at someone,” one user jested.

@drajosk FUTURE. Also staff still hand you food and staff put the food in the elevator . #kfc #foodelevator #foodfuture #fastfood ♬ Cool Kids (our sped up version) - Echosmith
