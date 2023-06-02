The Project

A Japanese Airline Is Offering An “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass

Star Flyer, a Japanese domestic airline, is offering lucky travellers an unlimited flight pass for as low as $440.

Imagine travelling between Melbourne and Sydney an unlimited amount of times for only $440.

Well, one Japanese domestic airline is giving travellers the option to do exactly that.

According to Bloomberg, Star Flyer’s Star Pass will allow customers to fly an unlimited amount of times for 30 days between Haneda Airport (Tokyo International Airport) and Kitakyushu Airport, where the airline is based, Fukuoka City.

The pass will cost travellers 40,000 Japanese yen ($440) for those under 26, whereas older passengers need to pay 150,000 yen ($1640).

A 23-year-old engineer who was lucky enough to grab the deal told Bloomberg he had already used his flight pass for five round trips and plans to take 10 more before mid-June.

According to the airline, the flight passes are an effort to boost business after COVID saw a decline in domestic flights throughout the country.

