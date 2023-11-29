A Huge 36% Of Aussie Homes Are Now Cheaper To Buy Than Rent

Housing analysts are saying the main reason for this mind-blowing statistic is that rents are being raised by salivating landlords.

Sure, it all feels a bit grim for renters, but they should worry not!

Next week, the government is introducing legislation into parliament called the ‘Help To Buy Scheme’ for low and middle-income earners!

Basically, if you can save a two per cent deposit, the federal government will chip in about 30 per cent of the funds to buy an existing house or 40 per cent of the money to buy a new house!

It means you can own your own home… along with the government! It’s everyone’s dream.

However, if you don’t want to do that, and continue to rent, there is actually a wonderful silver lining here!

Because new research has just found something extraordinary!

There is now evidence that renting is actually accelerating the biological ageing princess, and people who live in a rented home seem to be ageing faster.

That’s right, renting is making you look and feel older.

Which means soon you can swirl on a cardigan, whack in some dentures, hit the lawn bowls club, and at least pretend to fit in with Australia’s wrinkly, price-gouging landlords.