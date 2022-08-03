A Hotel Chain Has Introduced Talking Pillows For Those Lonely Nights

Actor Patrick Warburton, of ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Family Guy’ fame, has provided the VoiceOver for the bright yellow pillows.

“We wanted a voice that was recognisable and that would instantly brighten guests’ days,” said Anthony Pizzuto, senior director of marketing and operations at Days Inn by Wyndham.

The pillows have a ‘Press Here’ button, that patrons can use to activate the voice.

“Whoa, those are some awesome PJs” and, “I love having pillow talk with you”, are just some of the phrases Warburton says.

In a Press Release, the hotel chain said “compliments are scientifically proven to go a long way in brightening someone’s day”.

"Days Inn has been delivering smiles to guests for over 50 years and that's exactly what this pillow does," said John Henderson, president and brand leader, Days Inn by Wyndham.

"From a warm friendly welcome and great comfy bed to free amenities like a light breakfast, inviting pool or fitness center, Wi-Fi and more, Days Inn is all about helping guests Seize the Days and our complimentary pillow is the perfect addition to help start the day off right."