A Green Comet Will Approach Earth For The First Time In 50,000 Years

A bright green comet is on course to pass Earth's outer space and may 'hang around' for a month starting in the Northern Hemisphere.

NASA officials have confirmed an 'icy visitor' was first spotted in March 2022 when inside the orbit of Jupiter.

When looking through binoculars, those in the Northern Hemisphere will have been able to see a small green glow.

Scientists say it will be closest to Earth on February 2.

"Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it'll be easy to spot," NASA said on its blog earlier this month.

"It's just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies,"

