The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A Good Quality Night’s Rest Could Add Years To Your Life, New Study Suggests

A Good Quality Night’s Rest Could Add Years To Your Life, New Study Suggests

A good night’s sleep can improve anyone's mood, and now researchers are suggesting people who get regular quality sleep could see years added to their lives.

Researchers from the American College of Cardiology say that sleeping well can help improve heart and overall health, and according to a new study, it may even increase your life expectancy.

Women who regularly sleep well could benefit by up to two extra years, while men could live almost five years longer than those who don’t.

Quantity of sleep was not enough to achieve these health benefits, researchers say, quality of sleep is also an important factor.

“I think these findings emphasise that just getting enough hours of sleep isn’t sufficient. You really have to have restful sleep and not have much trouble falling and staying asleep,” Frank Qian, MD, an internal medicine resident physician at Beth Israel Deaconess, explained.

Five different factors of quality of sleep were assessed, with each factor assigned a zero or one score, with a maximum of five points indicating the highest quality of sleep.

The factors included ideal sleep duration of seven to eight hours a night, difficulty falling asleep no more than two times a week, trouble staying asleep no more than two times a week, not using any sleep medication, and feeling well rested after waking up at least five days a week.

“If people have all these ideal sleep behaviours, they are more likely to live longer,” Qian said. 

“So, if we can improve sleep overall, and identifying sleep disorders is especially important, we may be able to prevent some of this premature mortality.”

Nick Kyrgios Admits He Doesn’t Believe That The Pyramids Were Built By Humans On Logan Paul’s Podcast
NEXT STORY

Nick Kyrgios Admits He Doesn’t Believe That The Pyramids Were Built By Humans On Logan Paul’s Podcast

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nick Kyrgios Admits He Doesn’t Believe That The Pyramids Were Built By Humans On Logan Paul’s Podcast

Nick Kyrgios Admits He Doesn’t Believe That The Pyramids Were Built By Humans On Logan Paul’s Podcast

He is known for being controversial on the court and now tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios can add being controversial on podcasts to his resume.
Oscars Introduce ‘Crisis Team’ For This Year’s Awards After Last Year’s Will Smith Incident

Oscars Introduce ‘Crisis Team’ For This Year’s Awards After Last Year’s Will Smith Incident

The Academy Awards are looking to avoid any unanticipated events by introducing a “crisis team” after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage during last year’s ceremony.
Mum Sparks Debate Online By Asking If It’s Too Late To Change Her 4-Year-Old’s Name

Mum Sparks Debate Online By Asking If It’s Too Late To Change Her 4-Year-Old’s Name

A British mum has taken to the popular forum, Mumsnet to share her predicament with her son, sparking discussion online.
CCTV Cameras Will Be Tracking Phones, Mood And Crowd Density At This Year's Sydney WorldPride

CCTV Cameras Will Be Tracking Phones, Mood And Crowd Density At This Year's Sydney WorldPride

CCTV cameras paired with sophisticated software will be monitoring crowd density and the mood of Saturday’s Mardi Gras Parade on Sydney’s Oxford Street.
R Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years Over Sex Crimes Against Minors But Will Serve Concurrently With Previous Racketeering Charges

R Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years Over Sex Crimes Against Minors But Will Serve Concurrently With Previous Racketeering Charges

R Kelly has been sentenced to 20 years prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex but will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.