A Good Quality Night’s Rest Could Add Years To Your Life, New Study Suggests

Researchers from the American College of Cardiology say that sleeping well can help improve heart and overall health, and according to a new study, it may even increase your life expectancy.

Women who regularly sleep well could benefit by up to two extra years, while men could live almost five years longer than those who don’t.

Quantity of sleep was not enough to achieve these health benefits, researchers say, quality of sleep is also an important factor.

“I think these findings emphasise that just getting enough hours of sleep isn’t sufficient. You really have to have restful sleep and not have much trouble falling and staying asleep,” Frank Qian, MD, an internal medicine resident physician at Beth Israel Deaconess, explained.

Five different factors of quality of sleep were assessed, with each factor assigned a zero or one score, with a maximum of five points indicating the highest quality of sleep.

The factors included ideal sleep duration of seven to eight hours a night, difficulty falling asleep no more than two times a week, trouble staying asleep no more than two times a week, not using any sleep medication, and feeling well rested after waking up at least five days a week.

“If people have all these ideal sleep behaviours, they are more likely to live longer,” Qian said.

“So, if we can improve sleep overall, and identifying sleep disorders is especially important, we may be able to prevent some of this premature mortality.”