A Flatulent Passenger Has Caused A Stink On Board Causing The Plane To Turn Around

The stinky situation reportedly happened on January 14 during a flight from Phoenix, Arizona to Austin, Texas.

According to the Reddit user, a man on board the American Airlines flight who was responsible for the ‘farting spree’ was disgruntled and mumbling under his breath as soon as he sat down.

After the majority of passengers had boarded the flight, the man exclaimed: “You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell” — and began farting.

There’s no details on the number of farts, volume or degree of their smell. Perhaps there will be further investigation into the specificities of the toots.

What we do know is that his rudeness didn’t end there, with the Reddit poster saying that later on in the flight, when people began eating, the alleged fart-man said ‘Yeah, everybody, let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time”. “A guy in the row over replied, ‘If you don’t like it you can fly private’ to which fart-man says ‘that’s so f***ing rude’. The plane was taxiing to the runway but came to a stop and returned to the gate. Fart-man was then ejected by the crew, not before simply saying “I don’t understand”. The passengers were able to breathe a sigh of relief (and breathe for the first time during the flight).

One Reddit user eloquently pointed out that "he missed an opportunity to fart on the way out and yell 'SMELL YOU LATER!'"