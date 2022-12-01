The Project

A First Look At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Netflix Documentary Is Here, With Official Trailer Released

A highly-anticipated six-part 'docuseries' about the couple will be released on Netflix soon, with the official trailer now released detailing their relationship, wedding, pregnancy and, of course, their relationship with

The highly anticipated documentary series following the lives of Harry & Meghan appears to be one step closer to release, with Netflix unveiling an official trailer.

Netflix has stated the series explores the "clandestine days of their early courtship" when Meghan was still working as an actress in the U.S. Netflix promised the documentary would also detail "the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution" head-on.

Prince Harry, referring to his decision to leave the royal family states; "I had to do everything I could to protect my family," he says.

Prince Harry stepped back from his duties as a senior working royal two years ago.

They now live in California with their son Archie and their daughter Lilibet. Following the couple's exit from the royal family and "public life", rumours have brewed constantly about the rift between the family, in particular Harry's brother Prince William.

Currently, a release date for the series has not been provided by Netflix. However, U.S. media outlets have speculated the first episode will become available on December 8, with the series simply called 'Harry & Meghan'.

