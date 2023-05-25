A Filthy Blue Sofa On A New York Sidewalk Has Taken Over TikTok

TikTok creator yafavvmandaa posted a video of her finding the sofa, with more than 30 million people following the journey.

"Got my dream couch for free," she captioned the video.

Narrating the story, Amanda Joy said she looked up the couch online after spotting it on the sidewalk and discovered the 'Bubble' sofa from Roche Bobois retails for around US$8,000.

Amanda initially called her dad to help her pick up the sofa, but he said no. A few days later, he surprised Amanda by revealing he had actually picked it up.

They then wet vacuumed and scrubbed the couch to bring it back to its former glory.

Once clean, they moved it into Amanda's New York apartment.

But many aren't convinced the sofa is a real Roche Bobois, and most probably a cheaper knockoff.

But it's the issue of bedbugs that has many people disgusted at the video.

"Imagine sitting down and feeling something move all of a sudden," said one comment.

"Are people just... Not afraid of bedbugs and lice? The stuff used to clean couches don't really work on those things," said another.

Image: TikTok/yafavvmandaa