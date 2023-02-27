The Project

A Disney Fan Breaks World Record By Visiting Disneyland 2,995 Days In A Row

A man has broken the happiest record in the world.

Jeff Reitz, a 50-year-old annual passholder from Huntington Beach, California, has set a world record for the most consecutive visits to Disneyland.

Since 2012, Jeff has visited the theme park 2,995 times in a row, earning him the record title.

Reitz may now be more popular in the Disney Park than Prince Charming himself.

He started visiting the park as a source of entertainment when he was out of work, but it eventually turned into a daily routine, and he became a Disneyland celebrity in his own right. Visitors would line up for photo opportunities with Mickey Mouse, Goofy or Jeff.

Reitz actually became acquainted with many of the park's cast members over the years.

Jeff's daily trips to the theme park would begin with a social media check-in, and he would spend his time taking photos and going to attractions. Fair to say the thrill of the rollercoaster wouldn’t hit quite as hard on your 1000th go.

After completing 366 days of visiting, Disneyland presented Jeff with a gift basket and Honorary Citizenship proclamation certificates.

Jeff hoped to reach the 3,000 consecutive visit mark but was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic on March 14, 2020.

However, he plans to return to Disneyland to celebrate the theme park's 100th anniversary with his Guinness World Records title certificate.

