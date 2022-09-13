A Disney Cruise Is Heading To Australia For The First Time

Disney fans in Australia and New Zealand will be able to travel the high seas on Disney Wonder between October 2023 and February 2024.

The cruise line will be offering 32 trips between two- and six- nights long from the home ports of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland.

“We are so excited to bring the magic of a Disney cruise vacation close to home for guests in Australia and New Zealand,” Josh D’Amaro, chairman for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said.

“On these limited-time sailings, the ship is the destination, and our amazing Disney Cruise Line crew can’t wait to welcome guests on board as they are immersed in their favourite stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.”

Little passengers will be able to meet their favourite Disney characters, dine with Princesses and learn to be a superhero at the Marvel Super Hero Academy.

For the adult passengers onboard, there are plenty of exclusive areas to rest and relax in adult-only spaces.