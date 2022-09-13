The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A Disney Cruise Is Heading To Australia For The First Time

A Disney Cruise Is Heading To Australia For The First Time

Break out the Mickey Mouse ears; Disney Cruises are on their way to Australia for the first time.

Disney fans in Australia and New Zealand will be able to travel the high seas on Disney Wonder between October 2023 and February 2024.

The cruise line will be offering 32 trips between two- and six- nights long from the home ports of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland.

“We are so excited to bring the magic of a Disney cruise vacation close to home for guests in Australia and New Zealand,” Josh D’Amaro, chairman for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said.

“On these limited-time sailings, the ship is the destination, and our amazing Disney Cruise Line crew can’t wait to welcome guests on board as they are immersed in their favourite stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.”

Little passengers will be able to meet their favourite Disney characters, dine with Princesses and learn to be a superhero at the Marvel Super Hero Academy.

For the adult passengers onboard, there are plenty of exclusive areas to rest and relax in adult-only spaces.

Prince Harry's Touching Message For His 'Granny', Queen Elizabeth II
NEXT STORY

Prince Harry's Touching Message For His 'Granny', Queen Elizabeth II

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Prince Harry's Touching Message For His 'Granny', Queen Elizabeth II

    Prince Harry's Touching Message For His 'Granny', Queen Elizabeth II

    Prince Harry has shared an emotional statement following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
    King Charles III To Appear On Aussie Coins From 2023, May Not Appear On $5 Notes

    King Charles III To Appear On Aussie Coins From 2023, May Not Appear On $5 Notes

    King Charles III may not automatically replace the late Queen Elizabeth II on Australia's $5 note.
    Uncle Jack Charles Dies Aged 79

    Uncle Jack Charles Dies Aged 79

    Uncle Jack Charles has died aged 79.
    Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial

    Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial

    Only "unwrapped" flowers should be left in Green Park, according to Royal Parks.
    Pilot Breaks The News Of Queen's Death To British Airways Passengers Mid-Flight

    Pilot Breaks The News Of Queen's Death To British Airways Passengers Mid-Flight

    Passengers on a British Airways flight were left stunned after the pilot announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.