A Chinese Restaurant in the UK Receives Backlash After They Introduce a Baby Diner Fee

'Panda Garden', an all-you-can-eat buffet Chinese restaurant in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, is doing their part in discouraging babies from coming to their restaurant by declaring they will be charging parents £3 ($AU5.11) per baby.

That's the same price people would pay for corkage at a BYO restaurant, so let's refer to this rule as 'baby corkage'. Acknowledging this, babies in a restaurant are far less relaxing than a glass of full-bodied red, so the comparison is far from perfect.

'Panda Garden' broke the news of the baby corkage fee on their Facebook page, stating, 'We are paying the opportunity cost of reserving a seat for a baby where an adult could have been seated, we are also paying for staff to clean up after their mess.'

Unfortunately, many customers were outraged at this baby corkage fee and took their concerns to the place where all reasonable people express themselves: the comments section.

Amongst the fury, one disgruntled patron who has obviously never worked in hospitality wrote, 'So you're paying £3 for probably an extra minute of work if you're efficient at your job. And it's a buffet…what service are they slowing down apart from drinks and refilling the buffet exactly?'

They finished their rant with a questionable parenting tip: 'Paying an extra £3 for my kid to sit in a high chair is madness, I also won't be going - if I do I'll leave him outside to fend for himself.'

Panda Garden has remained stoic in the line of fire and has backed itself and its decision to enforce the baby corkage fee. Let's hope the footpath in front of the restaurant has ample space for prams.