A Brown Bear In Turkey Was Rescued After Ingesting Hallucinogenic Honey

A brown bear in Turkey was rescued by wildlife carers after ingesting a large amount of hallucinogenic honey. Also, hallucinogenic honey is a thing apparently.

The poor disoriented cub was discovered in the Duzce Province after binging on the honey which is made from the nectar of an indigenous rhododendron species.

Before the bear could book in an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience however, officials caught the intoxicated animal and are confident they’ll be able to release her back into the wild in the very near future.

The “mad honey” as it’s known, contains a neurotoxin called grayanotoxin which causes mammals to hallucinate when they ingest it. Early European settlers called it miel fou and added it to ale to give the beverage that extra little kick.

Turkey’s agricultural minister took to social media asking citizens to come up with an apt name for the bear.

