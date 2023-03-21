A “Big, Beautiful” New Spider Has Been Discovered In Queensland

Queensland Museum scientists found the new species Euoplos dignitas, a giant trapdoor spider that lives in woodland habitats. ‘Euoplos’ is a group of trapdoor spiders, and ‘Dignitas’ means dignity or greatness in Latin.

Dr Michael Rix, the principal curator of Arachnology at Queensland Museum, described the new arachnid, “It’s a big, beautiful species.”

“They’ve got these really cryptic trapdoors in these woodland habitats on the ground, and most people wouldn’t even realise they’re there.”

“The females, which are the larger trapdoor spiders of the two sexes, they’re almost five centimetres in body length,” Dr Rix explained to ABC.

“The males of this species are what we sort of call a really honey-red colour - they’re really quite stunning,” he explained.

Thankfully, these spiders are not a threat to humans, Dr Rix explains. “They have venom apparatus in the fangs, but none of the Australian trapdoor spiders in the group are known to be dangerously venomous.”

The spider is only found in a few locations around Eidsvold and Monto, west of Bundaberg.

Unfortunately, they have lost much of their habitat due to land clearing, and now the species is endangered.

The name pays homage to the museum’s Project DIG, a collaboration with BHP that aims to transform the way the museum stores, explores and shares its collection and research with the community, according to their website.

