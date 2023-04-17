The Project

A Baywatch Reboot Is In The Works, So Get Out Those Red Swimmers

It’s been a season of reboots, and another is on the way. This time it’s Baywatch.

The iconic beach drama series is heading back to our screens, according to Deadline.

Production company Fremantle is reportedly in talks with broadcasters and streaming services to bring back the hit 80s and 90s show.

Baywatch first aired in 1989 but was initially cancelled after just one season.

But the show, which followed the lives of a group of lifeguards, was saved by German distributor Beta Taurus, and went on to become one of the most successful shows in the world over its 10-season run in the 90s.

Stars like David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson became household names during its run.

A spin-off movie in 2017 starred Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Image: Fremantle Media

