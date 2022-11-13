A Barnacle-Covered Nokia 3210 Has Washed Up On A Gold Coast Beach, Yet Somehow Still Looks In Great Condition

A local woman found the phone on Palm Beach, complete with the also iconic material phone cover with a plastic screen.

In a dagger to the heart for all those who owned one, the woman said on Facebook her daughter was taking the “museum piece” to school for show-and-tell.

The device was one of the most popular of its time, selling over 160 million units back in the 1990s. It was also one of the first mobile phone devices to come with the game Snake.

For those of you under 30, Snake was a pixelated game where a constantly moving snake ate food and grew until it became too big for the screen. It was a very addictive and very frustrating game, and is presumably why this particular phone ended up in the ocean.

The 3210 was also the first phone to do away with the antenna. Previous models went from an extendable antenna to a smaller, far more aesthetically pleasing and robust plastic nodule before telecommunication giants Nokia decided to remove it altogether. This made the 3210 very distinctive and set it apart from other phones of its era such as the Motorola StarTac or any of the Ericsson models which would have sunk to the ocean bed in a matter of moments, bringing down any ship in its path.

Teenage me adored my 3210. You could do absolutely nothing with it other than play Snake and spend a fortune on ringtones. It’s hard to believe there was a time when I got excited if my phone rang, so much so that I’d potentially miss the call as I danced along to a keyboard rendition of Darude’s Sandstorm. Nowadays if my phone makes a single sound, I’d hurl that into the sea.