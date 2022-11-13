The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

A Barnacle-Covered Nokia 3210 Has Washed Up On A Gold Coast Beach, Yet Somehow Still Looks In Great Condition

A Barnacle-Covered Nokia 3210 Has Washed Up On A Gold Coast Beach, Yet Somehow Still Looks In Great Condition

A Nokia 3210 washed up on a Gold Coast beach and it probably still works just fine.

A local woman found the phone on Palm Beach, complete with the also iconic material phone cover with a plastic screen.

In a dagger to the heart for all those who owned one, the woman said on Facebook her daughter was taking the “museum piece” to school for show-and-tell.

The device was one of the most popular of its time, selling over 160 million units back in the 1990s. It was also one of the first mobile phone devices to come with the game Snake.

For those of you under 30, Snake was a pixelated game where a constantly moving snake ate food and grew until it became too big for the screen. It was a very addictive and very frustrating game, and is presumably why this particular phone ended up in the ocean.

The 3210 was also the first phone to do away with the antenna. Previous models went from an extendable antenna to a smaller, far more aesthetically pleasing and robust plastic nodule before telecommunication giants Nokia decided to remove it altogether. This made the 3210 very distinctive and set it apart from other phones of its era such as the Motorola StarTac or any of the Ericsson models which would have sunk to the ocean bed in a matter of moments, bringing down any ship in its path.

Teenage me adored my 3210. You could do absolutely nothing with it other than play Snake and spend a fortune on ringtones. It’s hard to believe there was a time when I got excited if my phone rang, so much so that I’d potentially miss the call as I danced along to a keyboard rendition of Darude’s Sandstorm. Nowadays if my phone makes a single sound, I’d hurl that into the sea.

President Zelenskiy Describes Donetsk Battles As 'Hell', Kherson Celebrates Liberation From Russian Troops
NEXT STORY

President Zelenskiy Describes Donetsk Battles As 'Hell', Kherson Celebrates Liberation From Russian Troops

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    President Zelenskiy Describes Donetsk Battles As 'Hell', Kherson Celebrates Liberation From Russian Troops

    President Zelenskiy Describes Donetsk Battles As 'Hell', Kherson Celebrates Liberation From Russian Troops

    Russian forces have destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson before fleeing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says, as his counterparts in Russia and Iran vowed to deepen economic, political and trade t
    Australia's Best Tap Water Has Been Revealed, Will Now Fight For World Title

    Australia's Best Tap Water Has Been Revealed, Will Now Fight For World Title

    Melbourne may have some of the worst weather, and it certainly wasn’t winning any awards for the luckiest city during COVID, but it has just shown all its haters that it is the 2022 winner of Australia’s Best Tap Water.
    Democrats Clinch Control Of U.S. Senate After Midterm Elections

    Democrats Clinch Control Of U.S. Senate After Midterm Elections

    Democrats will stay in control of the US Senate next year after Democratic US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, poll predictions show, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden.
    Audit Finds Half Of Australian 'Rubbish' Could Be Recycled Instead Of Put Into Landfill

    Audit Finds Half Of Australian 'Rubbish' Could Be Recycled Instead Of Put Into Landfill

    Australians recycle nearly 30 times the amount they did in the mid-1990s - an increase from seven per cent to more than 60 per cent of all disposed materials, a waste audit has revealed.
    Storms Across The East Coast Threaten More Flooding In NSW And Victoria

    Storms Across The East Coast Threaten More Flooding In NSW And Victoria

    Ongoing flooding in eastern Australia is set to worsen as more rain is dumped across already saturated catchments.