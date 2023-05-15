The Project

99-Year-Old Lives Out Dream Of Being In Dangerous Circus Act

I bet most people don't have a bucket list item as unusual as this one.

Maybe you want to travel to Machu Picchu or swim with sharks - boring! That's some pretty stock standard bucket list fare.

However, few people would dream of being a knife-thrower's target during a live circus show.

But that was exactly what 99-year-old Annie Duplock had on her list.

The former circus worker from Leicestershire took part in the daring stunt three months before she was set to celebrate her 100th birthday.

She stepped into the ring and had 10 blades hurled at her by a professional knife-thrower. The brave near-centenarian said she "really enjoyed" the experience.

I can only imagine how off the hook her 100th birthday party will be.

She had worked for the circus when she was 70 years old, putting up posters. But blue tac and A3 paper were not hardcore enough for her.

Ms Duplock had seen the show at Zippos Circus the night before and then asked to participate as a 100th birthday gift.

"I've always wanted to have knives thrown at me," she said.

Well, the heart wants what the heart wants.

It goes to show it's never too late to live out your dream.

Even if that dream is having sharp objects pummeled dangerously close to your head.

Image: Twitter/@ZipposCircus

