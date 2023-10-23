The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

94-Year-Old Grandfather Grows All The Flowers For Granddaughter’s Wedding

94-Year-Old Grandfather Grows All The Flowers For Granddaughter’s Wedding

A 94-year-old grandfather grew all the flowers used at his granddaughter's wedding, and I’m not crying, you are.

In a TikTok video that has over 5.8 million views, Cassie Woodard posted a video of her grandfather picking beautiful red flowers. “They were perfect.”

@cassiewoodard♬ I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves) - Zach Bryan

In follow-up videos, Cassie shared that he even walked her down the aisle while she was holding the beautiful bouquet of his flowers.

The flowers suited the rustic vibe of the wedding and they were used in many details of the wedding, including the church pews, wedding cake and table decorations.

“Instant tears. How beautiful and wonderful. What a gift,” one person commented.

“This is the nicest act of service I’ve seen in a long time! He was probably so proud to be asked,” another wrote.

@cassiewoodard Replying to @Ranch Lane ♬ original sound - Caroline Colombo
Oh my potatoes and gravy, KFC just launched their own nightclub
NEXT STORY

Oh my potatoes and gravy, KFC just launched their own nightclub

Advertisement

Related Articles

Oh my potatoes and gravy, KFC just launched their own nightclub

Oh my potatoes and gravy, KFC just launched their own nightclub

Get your moist towelettes ready because KFC just opened a nightclub in Sydney, and it looks finger-licking good!
Monkey Steals Tourist’s Phone To Use As Bargaining Chip For Food

Monkey Steals Tourist’s Phone To Use As Bargaining Chip For Food

One of Bali’s notoriously mischievous monkeys has been caught stealing a tourist's phone at Uluwatu Temple, only to use it as a bargaining chip for food.
Researchers Have Found The Ten Oldest Jokes In Human History

Researchers Have Found The Ten Oldest Jokes In Human History

Comedians might not have the world's oldest profession but for centuries people have been telling jokes.
Woman Claims To Have Figured Out Why Sushi Soy Sauce Packets Are Shaped Like Fish

Woman Claims To Have Figured Out Why Sushi Soy Sauce Packets Are Shaped Like Fish

A wellness influencer has shared her theory on the real purpose of fish-shaped soy sauce packets.
Major US Airline To Board Window Seat Passengers First To Reduce Boarding Time

Major US Airline To Board Window Seat Passengers First To Reduce Boarding Time

United Airlines have revealed a new plan where window seat economy passengers will be boarded first to reduce the time the plane spends sitting on the tarmac.