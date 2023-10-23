94-Year-Old Grandfather Grows All The Flowers For Granddaughter’s Wedding

In a TikTok video that has over 5.8 million views, Cassie Woodard posted a video of her grandfather picking beautiful red flowers. “They were perfect.”

In follow-up videos, Cassie shared that he even walked her down the aisle while she was holding the beautiful bouquet of his flowers.

The flowers suited the rustic vibe of the wedding and they were used in many details of the wedding, including the church pews, wedding cake and table decorations.

“Instant tears. How beautiful and wonderful. What a gift,” one person commented.

“This is the nicest act of service I’ve seen in a long time! He was probably so proud to be asked,” another wrote.