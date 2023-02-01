The Project

94-Year-Old Emmie Silbery Will Not Return To Gogglebox Australia Following Dementia Diagnosis

Much loved Gogglebox Australia trio Kerry, Izzy and Emmie Silbery have revealed that 94-year-old Emmie won't be returning to the couch for 2023.

The mother, daughter and granddaughter trio have been a staple on the Gogglebox Australia couch since 2016.

The Silbery family, however, had to make the tough call that 94-year-old Emmie won't be returning to our screens with the recent news of her dementia diagnosis.

"The beauty of 'Gogglebox' is that it's real and brings families together, and with that comes the reality of changes in a family. We've had to make an array of difficult decisions that are best for Emmie since her recent diagnosis of dementia. Emmie has now happily settled into an aged care facility right around the corner from both Isabelle and me," Kerry said.

"Mum will no doubt be watching this season, and despite missing her on the couch, we hope to continue to entertain our loving audience."

Granddaughter Izzy reassured fans that Emmie is being well looked after.

"It's been a tough few months for us all, but we want everyone to know that Emmie is in the best care and between Mum and I, we visit her almost every day. Whether it's for happy hour on Fridays or taking her dog Pelle in for cuddles, she still lights up the room, and us, with her cheeky smile," she said

"We hope by being transparent with this news, that it helps to open up the conversation about dementia and the challenges that many families sadly have to face."

Gogglebox Australia will return to our screens on February 23 on 10 and 10 Play.

