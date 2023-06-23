The Project

93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral

A 93-year-old Grandmother is the latest viral star on TikTok thanks to a video putting the "Fun" into her future funeral.

In the video, which has amassed over 24 million views, Lillian Droniak, wearing a pink t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan "You're not invited to my funeral", states the rules of which people are to mourn at her funeral and who is definitely not welcome to attend.

The video captioned “play this video at my funeral or I will haunt whoever is in charge, thank you” starts optimistically, knowing that her death will be a celebration.

"Thank you for coming, everyone. There's probably a lot of people here, so have fun," it can be heard.

"If you're crying, stop being a baby. Find a tissue and move on. Don't be sad, I lived a long time."

Tough love from the grandmother, but we're sure it would get laughs from the congregation.

"I slayed every day, and now, I'm going to lay every day. I hope you slay while I decay."

She continued: "And Bertha better not be here. If she's here, kick her out right now. I'm going to haunt you, Bertha."

Ok, Paramount+, I want a six-part series on what happened between Bertha and Lillian, and I want it now.

"And my ex George better leave. I know he's here; I'm going to haunt him too."

Yeah, George, get out of there, you dirty dog; how could you ever leave Lillian as you did

Lillian concludes: "I hope everybody gets drunk after this. You better take a shot for me. Love you all."

Vale Lillian (when your time comes), you sounded amazing.

@grandma_droniak Replying to @Marmar ♬ original sound - grandma_droniak
