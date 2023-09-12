The Project

'90s Classic Gladiators Set To Return With Liz Ellis And Beau Ryan To Host

Gladiators READY?

Well, they better be, as the hit 90s TV show ‘Gladiators’ is returning to Channel 10in 2024.

Following a three-decade hiatus, Beau Ryan and netball great Liz Ellis will host the new version of the show.

The series will follow a similar format to the '90s version, with Contenders (or the public to you and I), facing off against the Gladiators in front of an arena audience.

Fan faves, including Hang Tough, Duel, The Wall, Power Ball, Pyramid and The Eliminator, will be in the line-up of challenges.

In a statement, Liz Ellis said, “It’s an iconic franchise, and I’m excited about the reboot. It is set to showcase some of my favourite Gladiator challenges from the original series as well as throw up a few new ones for us to fall in love with.’’

