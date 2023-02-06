90kg Shrek Statue Stolen In The U.S., Police Launch Investigation Into Disappearance

A man in the U.S. has been left devastated after his 90kg cement sculpture of Shrek went missing from its swamp home.

Hatfield Police in Massachusetts is on the hunt for the ogre that mysteriously went astray.

Police posted a notice on Facebook regarding the missing lime green statue, accompanied by a photo of the statue, urging anyone with information to come forward.

"*** HAVE YOU SEEN ME?!? ***," they wrote in the caption.

"This approximate 200lb (90kg) cement SHREK SCULPTURE has gone MISSING from his home on MOUNTAIN RD. If you have any information of his current whereabouts, please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him."

The department added that "the dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely".

Maybe the statue met a donkey statue, and they're on an adventure somewhere?

A spokesperson for the Hatfield Police told Boston.com the sculpture is "kind of (an) iconic statue in the town."

"It is not something that could be easily moved around. There are evident drag marks that he did not go willingly," they said.

The statue may only be worth US$500 (AU$722), but to the owner, "it's priceless".

"The owner is devastated that he's gone and would really like him to come back," the police spokesperson said.