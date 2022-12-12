90-Year-Old Grandmother To Graduate From University, 71 Years After She First Enrolled

Joyce DeFauw, started her freshman year at Northern Illinois University in 1951 with a plan to graduate in home economics.

However, her plans changed when she met a man at a local church, who stole her heart, she told CNN.

“I went to school for three and a half years but decided to leave after I met him.” DeFauw said.

The two got married in 1955 and had three children together before he passed away, leaving her widowed for five years.

DeFauw then got married again, and she had six further children, including two sets of twins.

In 2019, she began showing interest in the college education she left behind.

“I guess I mentioned I was upset that I didn’t finish school, and my children encouraged me to go back,” she told CNN.

DeFauw took her classes online, on her first computer, which ‘my children had to teach me how to use,’ she said.

Three years on, DeFauw will put on her cap and gown and receive her Bachelor of General Studies degree.