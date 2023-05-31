82-Year-Old Al Pacino Is Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The Godfather actor’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE after TMZ reported the news that Pacino was expecting.

Pacino has three other children, Julie Marie, 33, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also has 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino spoke to The New Yorker back in 2014, where he explained how he did not want to be like his father, who left his family when he was 2.

“Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life.

“When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”