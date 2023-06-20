80-Year-Old George Hulse Becomes The Oldest Person To Finish Ironman Asia-Pacific Course

George Hulse finished the 226-kilometre course in 16 hours, 24 minutes and 39 seconds.

His 3.9-kilometre swim leg took him one hour, 30 minutes and 44 seconds, and after a 16-minute transition to his bike, he rode for seven hours, 47 minutes and nine seconds on the 180-kilometre course to Port Douglas and back to Cairns.

The final leg, the 42.2-kilometre marathon, took Hulse six hours, 38 minutes and 49 seconds.

Hulse may have finished eight hours after the winners, Braden Currie and Kylie Simpson, who both broke the men’s and women’s race records, respectively, but Hulse was greeted with applause and cheers as he crossed the finish line.

“Our final finisher and our oldest competitor, at 80 years of age, George - YOU ARE AN IRONMAN!” the official Ironman Oceania Instagram paid said, sharing a video of Hulse’s finishing moment.

Hulse was the only octogenarian competitor.

Image: Ironman Oceania/Instagram