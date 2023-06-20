The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

80-Year-Old George Hulse Becomes The Oldest Person To Finish Ironman Asia-Pacific Course

80-Year-Old George Hulse Becomes The Oldest Person To Finish Ironman Asia-Pacific Course

An 80-year-old man has proved age is just a number by completing the gruelling Ironman Asia-Pacific event in Cairns.

George Hulse finished the 226-kilometre course in 16 hours, 24 minutes and 39 seconds.

His 3.9-kilometre swim leg took him one hour, 30 minutes and 44 seconds, and after a 16-minute transition to his bike, he rode for seven hours, 47 minutes and nine seconds on the 180-kilometre course to Port Douglas and back to Cairns.

The final leg, the 42.2-kilometre marathon, took Hulse six hours, 38 minutes and 49 seconds.

Hulse may have finished eight hours after the winners, Braden Currie and Kylie Simpson, who both broke the men’s and women’s race records, respectively, but Hulse was greeted with applause and cheers as he crossed the finish line.

“Our final finisher and our oldest competitor, at 80 years of age, George - YOU ARE AN IRONMAN!” the official Ironman Oceania Instagram paid said, sharing a video of Hulse’s finishing moment.

Hulse was the only octogenarian competitor.

Image: Ironman Oceania/Instagram

Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes
NEXT STORY

Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes

    Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes

    Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has referred senior leaders of the Australian Defence Force to the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.
    Victoria Flags Changes To Serial Killer Parole Laws After Paul Denyer's Application Is Denied

    Victoria Flags Changes To Serial Killer Parole Laws After Paul Denyer's Application Is Denied

    A fresh application for parole from notorious Frankston serial killer Paul Denyer has led the Victorian government to flag new laws to protect the community from violent offenders.
    Nestle Is Ceasing Production Of Fantales, So Get Them While You Can

    Nestle Is Ceasing Production Of Fantales, So Get Them While You Can

    They’ve been cementing jaws together for 93 years, but Nestle has confirmed the iconic Fantales chocolate will be discontinued.
    Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post

    Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post

    Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a Father’s Day appreciation post for her husband, Ben Affleck, and the internet was divided.
    Research Finds US Women Find It Harder To Sleep Than Men

    Research Finds US Women Find It Harder To Sleep Than Men

    A recent poll by the US National Sleep Foundation found women were significantly more likely than men to have challenges sleeping.