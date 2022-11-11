The Project

8-Year-Old Boy Applies For Restaurant Dishwasher Job So He Can Buy An Xbox

"This will be my first job ever!" 8-year-old Nash Johnson wanted an Xbox to play with his friends, but instead of asking his mum, he applied for a job at a restaurant.

Young Nash Johnson already knows the value of hard work and saving for what you want.  

  

So, instead of asking his mum for money or to buy him an Xbox, the young boy from Kentucky decided he wanted to earn his reward.  

  

Nash hopped online and decided to apply for a job as a dishwasher at a BBQ restaurant that was opening in the local area.  

  

"That had to be the easiest job I knew. Also, I'm very good at washing the dishes," Nash told WLEX 

  

"I just wanted to friend my friends on Xbox and play the Xbox."  

  

Unfortunately for Nash, you have to be 16 years or older to work at the restaurant, so he stated that he was under 18.  

  

"It didn't ask for my actual age, and it didn't ask me when I was born, so I put I was under 18," Nash explained.  

  

Belinda, Nash's mum, said she had no idea her son was going to send out an application while also revealing she was not at all surprised.  

  

"That kid is not afraid to fail. He's a go-getter," she said.  

  

"He's like, 'I can get me more money if I go get me a job, that's going to get me more money than doing my chores at home, that $5 a week gets me."  

  

Although the restaurant couldn't give Nash a job, they invited him to the staff orientation, where they surprised him with the Xbox he had been dreaming about.  

  

"I was, like, shocked, very shocked," Nash said.  

  

And while he was overjoyed at finally receiving his Xbox, there was still one small thing he was disappointed with.  

  

"I wish I had the job and the Xbox," he said. "I do have the Xbox, but I wish I had the job!"  

