78% Of Aussies Want Loud Or Offensive Music Banned At The Beach

According to a recent survey, 78 per cent of Aussies want loud or offensive music banned at the beach.

The survey by Spotify and provided by Censuswide asked the opinions of 1,001 Aussies on how they felt about music at the beach.

Blasting music too loud is considered rude by 48 per cent of respondents, while 51 per cent think there should be ‘loud’ and ‘quiet’ zones at the beach.

And 57 per cent reckon those who breach beach etiquette with music should cop a fine or penalty.

Heavy metal, electronic and reggae music were the three least favourable types of music to be played at the beach, while pop, rock and country were most acceptable.

Queenslanders are the most chill when it comes to noise at the beach, with 65 per cent happy to listen to communal music while lying on the sand.

