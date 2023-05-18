77-Year-Old Dorothy Fideli Marries Herself In Emotional Ceremony

77-Year-Old Dorothy "Dottie" Fideli had her dream wedding last week, marrying the love of her life: herself.

Fideli, a resident of the O'Bannon Terrace Retirement Community in Goshen, Ohio, married herself in what was described as an emotional and symbolic ceremony surrounded by neighbours, friends and family, as reported by TODAY.

The mother of three and now grandmother was once married in 1965 in a quick, no-nonsense ceremony.

However, they were divorced nine years later.

After swearing never to marry again, Fideli came up with the bright idea to marry the one person that's always been there for her.

"I have been with myself for 40 years," she explained.

"Something just came over me one day in church that you ought to do something special for yourself.

"I said, you know what, I've done everything else. Why not? I'm going to marry myself."

Fideli also explained that none of this would have happened without the support of her daughter.

"I told my daughter, I said, 'This is the best thing that I've ever had, outside of having you kids,'" Fideli said.

"'This is what I've always wanted, and I'm so happy that you (gave) it to me.'"

