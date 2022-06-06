70 Per Cent Of Melbourne Businesses Don't Expect Workers Back In The Office Full-Time

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry found out of 88 businesses, 42 per cent of staff had returned to the office working one to two days each week, and 25 per cent were back three to four.

The survey was taken because of continued concerns over the lack of foot traffic in the CBD.

To get workers back into the office, employers have begun offering incentives.

Twenty-two per cent have offered team drinks or meals, 10 per cent offer free coffee, and five per cent have offered subsidised transport.

"The results show the return to office has been a gradual process, and a large percentage of businesses have adopted hybrid working arrangements," Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chief Executive Paul Guerra said.

"What's encouraging is that people are coming back to the office and embracing the social connection and enhanced collaboration and learning that in-person working offers."

Guerra also said the cold winter weather is likely to be impacting workers returning to the CBD.

"As we head further into winter, it may be some time before we know exactly where the level of office-based working will settle," he said.

"The survey tells us that people want flexibility, and that's what a lot of businesses are offering. We believe it's up to individual businesses to determine their working arrangements, and this is clearly what they are doing."

Jacinta Allan, Minister for Transport Infrastructure, said the pandemic had changed the way workers in Melbourne view priorities in life.

"What we are seeing is that the pandemic, particularly the disruption to our working lives for the best part of two years, has changed the way people think they can best balance their work and home or other personal commitments," she told reporters on Monday.

"Employers understand that they need to support their employees with flexible working arrangements."

With AAP.