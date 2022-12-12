6-Year-Old Writes Letter Asking For Unicorn License, Local Council Approves With Terms & Conditions

Nowadays, you need a licence for everything, from cars to boats to even pens. You also need a licence if you want to own an animal, and one girl over in the US has been issued with one pet licence that is pretty unique.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has just issued its first-ever unicorn licence (yes, you read that correctly) to a six-year-old girl because she asked for one politely.

In a handwritten letter sent to the department that was later shared on their official Facebook page, the girl named Madeline wrote: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response.”

You’d think there would be a lot of red tape for this little girl to overcome in order to receive pre-approval for a licence to own a fantasy-based creature.

Indeed, she’d have to prove that her residence is large enough to house a unicorn, that the unicorn will be properly toilet-trained and that it will wear a helmet on its horn when running around the park so that it doesn’t accidentally impale others.

But, the county was quick to offer pre-approval of the licence because Madeline was clearly the perfect candidate for unicorn ownership.

The director of the department, Marcia Mayeda, wrote back to Madeline stating: “It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”

Madeline was then offered an official unicorn licence, but strict conditions were attached.

The county specified that in order to maintain her licence, Madeline would be required to ensure that the unicorn has “regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows.”

The first two should be simple enough (so long as it isn’t cloudy) it would be quite easy to ensure that a unicorn has direct access to sunlight and moonbeams.

However, the requirement to ensure that the unicorn has access to rainbows is quite onerous when you consider that they don’t happen all that often, and even when they do occur it can be quite difficult to find the bottom of them, particularly if you don’t have a leprechaun on hand to help you get to his pot of gold.

The licence also has an important environmental clause that states: “any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn’s good health.”

This seems like a superfluous requirement as everyone knows that unicorns generate their own naturally occurring sparkles, which would, of course, be perfectly good for the unicorn’s health and would have no detrimental impacts on the local environment.

Frankly, it’s almost embarrassing how little these bureaucrats know about unicorn maintenance.

Nonetheless, we here at The Project are thrilled that Madeline has received pre-approval for her unicorn licence, and we welcome the LA county’s faith in her.

Though, it could open the floodgates for other licences to be approved for dragons, werewolves and Loch Ness Monsters. Watch this space.