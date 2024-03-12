50 People Injured After Plane ‘Drops’ Out Of The Sky While Flying From Sydney To Auckland

Fifty of the 272 passengers and crew on board were injured, and 13 needed hospital treatment.

The plane's flight recorders have been seized by New Zealand authorities.

Travelling home from a family reunion, Lucas Ellwood was one of those passengers and he told The Project it was “horrific”.

“At the moment that we fell into the glitch, or the jolt, everything that wasn't strapped down rose up to the [ceiling] immediately,” he explained.

“Once those who weren't wearing seatbelts landed on the ground, everybody freaked out. I think we were shocked to believe how violent the event was.”

Ellwood praised the pilots, admitting that he did think it was “the end”.

“I did pray. I was praying for the pilots. They were the ones in control of our vehicle,” he said.

“Everyone was in just a really large state of shock and fear for the rest of the flight. Younger people were crying.

“Their families and those around them were consoling them and telling them that it's going to be fine.

“There were around 25% of the aircraft were injured. That is a significant amount of people.”