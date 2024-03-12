The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

50 People Injured After Plane ‘Drops’ Out Of The Sky While Flying From Sydney To Auckland

50 People Injured After Plane ‘Drops’ Out Of The Sky While Flying From Sydney To Auckland

Chile's LATAM Airlines says it still doesn't know what caused one of its planes to momentarily "drop out of the sky" as it flew from Sydney to Auckland on Monday.

Fifty of the 272 passengers and crew on board were injured, and 13 needed hospital treatment.

The plane's flight recorders have been seized by New Zealand authorities.

Travelling home from a family reunion, Lucas Ellwood was one of those passengers and he told The Project it was “horrific”.

“At the moment that we fell into the glitch, or the jolt, everything that wasn't strapped down rose up to the [ceiling] immediately,” he explained.

“Once those who weren't wearing seatbelts landed on the ground, everybody freaked out. I think we were shocked to believe how violent the event was.”

Ellwood praised the pilots, admitting that he did think it was “the end”.

“I did pray. I was praying for the pilots. They were the ones in control of our vehicle,” he said.

“Everyone was in just a really large state of shock and fear for the rest of the flight. Younger people were crying.

“Their families and those around them were consoling them and telling them that it's going to be fine.

“There were around 25% of the aircraft were injured. That is a significant amount of people.”

Senator Jacqui Lambie Makes Impassioned Submission To The Royal Commission Into Veteran Suicide
NEXT STORY

Senator Jacqui Lambie Makes Impassioned Submission To The Royal Commission Into Veteran Suicide

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Senator Jacqui Lambie Makes Impassioned Submission To The Royal Commission Into Veteran Suicide

    Senator Jacqui Lambie Makes Impassioned Submission To The Royal Commission Into Veteran Suicide

    Senator Jacqui Lambie has made an impassioned submission to the Royal Commission into Veteran Suicide in Sydney on Tuesday.
    New York Studio Apartment With “Absurd” Layout Has Shower In The Kitchen

    New York Studio Apartment With “Absurd” Layout Has Shower In The Kitchen

    A rental apartment in New York City with a shower in the kitchen has been labelled as having the “worst design layout ever”.
    Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding

    Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding

    A stingray has been spotted swimming along a Cairns street after a weekend of wild weather.
    Chewing Gum May Be Beneficial For Weight Loss

    Chewing Gum May Be Beneficial For Weight Loss

    Turns out, there’s a minty fresh weight loss remedy that might just be the new Ozempic. Plus, it doesn’t come with any needles or side effects.
    Study Finds The ‘Halo Effect’ Of Attractive People In Court Might Be Changing

    Study Finds The ‘Halo Effect’ Of Attractive People In Court Might Be Changing

    A recent study has found the ‘halo effect’ of ‘attractive people’ receiving more lenient sentences in court may be changing.