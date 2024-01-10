50 Cent Announces He’s Practising Abstinence In Strange Instagram Post

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted. I'm practising abstinence,” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, wrote in an Instagram caption.

“I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” he continued. “I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level,” tagging his cognac brand, Branson Cognac, and his Champagne line, Chemin du Roi.

The post had multiple photos of himself wearing a three-piece suit with a tie, smoking a cigar with a glass of his brandy.

Fans rushed to the comments to support the In Da Club rapper in his plight to achieve his goals.

“Stay focused, brother. We rooting for you out here,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Yes mindset and discipline in order for positive change.”

“I can’t wait to see that big idea 5. Thank you for inspiring a lot of people out there including myself. God bless my brother,” another said.