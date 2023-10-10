The Project

5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, Fears Of Further Deaths

After a series of severe earthquakes in Afghanistan, the country has been struck by more strong quakes.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude of the latest quake on Monday evening in the north-west at 5.1 on the Richter scale.

At least two other quakes caused tremors near the western city of Herat earlier on Monday, close to the epicentre of Saturday's disaster.

Several earthquakes shook the eponymous border province that morning, the two most severe registering 6.3 on the scale, according to the USGS.

On Sunday, the Tolonews broadcaster reported that more than 2400 people died, while the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs spoke of more than 1000 fatalities.

AAP with The Project. 

