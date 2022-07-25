47th Parliament Sits For The First Time Today With Anthony Albanese Calling For “Unity”

The House of Representatives and Senate will sit today for the first time since Labor won the May election.

Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese has called for a more unified approach to government,

The new government is set to introduce 18 pieces of legislation in the first sitting week, following nine years on the opposition benches.

The 47th parliament will open on Tuesday, July 26 and will sit until August 4th.

A welcome to country ceremony at Parliament House will commence in The Great Hall, before new MPs will be sworn in and a new Speaker and Senate President elected.

"I want to see a parliament that functions much better than the last one. One where there's genuine debate and dialogue and discussion," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

"I want more unity, less division. I want to bring the country together with a sense of our common purpose which is there.

"We have big challenges as a nation going forward." Anthony Albanese said.