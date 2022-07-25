The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

47th Parliament Sits For The First Time Today With Anthony Albanese Calling For “Unity”

47th Parliament Sits For The First Time Today With Anthony Albanese Calling For “Unity”

The House of Representatives and Senate will sit today for the 47th parliament. The first since Labor won the May election.

The House of Representatives and Senate will sit today for the first time since Labor won the May election.

Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese has called for a more unified approach to government,

The new government is set to introduce 18 pieces of legislation in the first sitting week, following nine years on the opposition benches.

The 47th parliament will open on Tuesday, July 26 and will sit until August 4th.

A welcome to country ceremony at Parliament House will commence in The Great Hall, before new MPs will be sworn in and a new Speaker and Senate President elected.

"I want to see a parliament that functions much better than the last one. One where there's genuine debate and dialogue and discussion," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

"I want more unity, less division. I want to bring the country together with a sense of our common purpose which is there. 

"We have big challenges as a nation going forward." Anthony Albanese said.

Study Finds TikTok Content About Mental Health Is Becoming An Important Support Network For Users
NEXT STORY

Study Finds TikTok Content About Mental Health Is Becoming An Important Support Network For Users

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Finds TikTok Content About Mental Health Is Becoming An Important Support Network For Users

Study Finds TikTok Content About Mental Health Is Becoming An Important Support Network For Users

A new study about health-related content on TikTok has found users rely on it for information and sharing experiences.
Airport Chaos Could Become Worse With Baggage Handlers Threatening Industrial Action

Airport Chaos Could Become Worse With Baggage Handlers Threatening Industrial Action

The continuing chaos at airports around the country could become worse with baggage handlers threatening industrial action.
Casual Workers Included In Government’s Paid Domestic Violence Leave Scheme

Casual Workers Included In Government’s Paid Domestic Violence Leave Scheme

Casual workers will be eligible for the government's new paid domestic and violence leave scheme.
Australia Sees Highest Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalisations Since Pandemic Began

Australia Sees Highest Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalisations Since Pandemic Began

Covid numbers in Australia have increased, with hospitalisations reaching the highest volume since the beginning of the pandemic.
UK To Host Eurovision Song Contest On Behalf Of Ukraine

UK To Host Eurovision Song Contest On Behalf Of Ukraine

The United Kingdom were runners up in the 2022 Eurovision song contest and will host the competition on behalf of Ukraine in 2023.