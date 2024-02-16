The Project

44 Houses Lost In Bushfire-Ravaged Victorian Town

The number of homes destroyed by bushfires in Victoria's west has jumped as residents return to assess the damage.

Premier Jacinta Allan confirmed 44 homes have been lost at Pomonal in the Grampians National Park, up from 24 on Thursday.

"That's a bit higher than what has previously been reported," she told ABC Radio Melbourne on Friday.

"Pomonal is a little community so that is a significant proportion, perhaps as much as half of the town that has experienced loss.

"There is going to be a lot of rebuilding there."

At least three businesses and 23 outbuildings have also been razed in the town.

One home was also lost at Dadswells Bridge, to the north of the national park, in a separate bushfire.

Emergency relief payments of $640 per adult and $320 per child with a maximum of $2240 for a family are  available for affected residents.

Payments of $49,000 are available to help eligible people who have lost their homes to rebuild.

People will be able to apply for the payments over the phone or in person at emergency relief centres in Ararat and Stawell.

With APP.

