400 Workers Sacked Via Text Message By Western Australian Company

400 hundred traffic management workers have been informed via text message that they’ve lost their jobs after their company collapsed into liquidation.

Perth-based roadworks management firm Advanced Traffic Management (ATM) was ordered by the Federal Court to be wound up on Tuesday.

As workers arrived for their shift on Wednesday morning, they received a text message saying that the company was finished and they no longer had a job.

Emotional staff consoled each other, with workers stating they were given no warning they’d be out of work.

“Everyone just got fired today, no pre-warning or anything,” said Damon Douglas to 7NEWS, a sacked worker from ATM.

“It’s not just this yard; it’s every yard.”

The company has been in operation for over two decades and also has offices in Albany, Kalgoorlie and Northam. 

On the company’s website, a statement reads, “We believe that a knowledgeable, responsible team is a key to providing the best possible service.”

“Our company prides itself on the highest levels of service, ethics and workmanship, and we are always on the lookout for innovative solutions to challenging problems.”

Staff impacted by the decisions have been told they will be paid, and some employees do now have job offers from other companies.

