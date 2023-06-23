3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North Of Canberra

NSW's central west residents experienced rumbling overnight after a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded north of Canberra between Boorowra and Crookwell.

According to Geoscience Australia, the quake hit around 1:45AM Friday morning.

Residents near Crookwell reported feeling the shake, with some comparing it to the sound of thunder.

"I didn't realise it was an earthquake, but there was a really long (sound of) thunder and banging," resident Steve Oxley said, according to the Australian Associated Press.

"I thought it was a storm until I heard this morning."