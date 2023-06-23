The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North Of Canberra

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North Of Canberra

New South Wales' central west was hit was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake overnight.

NSW's central west residents experienced rumbling overnight after a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded north of Canberra between Boorowra and Crookwell.

According to Geoscience Australia, the quake hit around 1:45AM Friday morning.

Residents near Crookwell reported feeling the shake, with some comparing it to the sound of thunder.

"I didn't realise it was an earthquake, but there was a really long (sound of) thunder and banging," resident Steve Oxley said, according to the Australian Associated Press.

"I thought it was a storm until I heard this morning."

Picture Of Aussie Bridge Has Shocked People Around The World
NEXT STORY

Picture Of Aussie Bridge Has Shocked People Around The World

Advertisement

Related Articles

Picture Of Aussie Bridge Has Shocked People Around The World

Picture Of Aussie Bridge Has Shocked People Around The World

A photo of the Brisbane Bridge has gone viral, with many people confused and shocked by the design.
Men With Long Noses Have Bigger Penises

Men With Long Noses Have Bigger Penises

Scientists have confirmed that men with longer noses have larger penises.
Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On

Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On

We all have the preferred side that we sleep on. Myself, I prefer to sleep on my right side. But turns out that’s not the side to sleep on to get added health benefits.
93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral

93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral

A 93-year-old Grandmother is the latest viral star on TikTok thanks to a video putting the "Fun" into her future funeral.
Man Claims To Be Only Guest On Cruise Ship

Man Claims To Be Only Guest On Cruise Ship

One cruise passenger is living every introvert's dream after sharing footage claiming he was the only passenger on a cruise ship.