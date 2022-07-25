The Project

25-Year Old Jonas Vingegaard Wins Tour De France, As Aussie Team Gets Their ‘Mojo’ back

Jonas Vingegaard has come home safely to win the Tour de France in Paris, with Australia's first and only top-level cycling team marking Sunday's last day of the Tour de France with two big announcements.

Aussies Michael Matthews and BikeExchange-Jayco have their mojo back.

Matthews, who scored the biggest win of his career by taking out stage 14, had re-signed for another year.

And a decade after the team started as GreenEDGE, owner Gerry Ryan confirmed his support would continue for three more years. Matthews' stage win was his first at the Tour in five years and it ended a lean run of form for the prolific rider.

Ryan's continued backing came two years after Shayne Bannan, the original team boss, left the team following a failed Spanish takeover bid. The team then managed only nine wins last year, before rebounding with 17 already this season.

For rider and team, this Tour felt like confirmation of a renewal. Their Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen, also won a stage and he finished second as well in Paris.

"We've showed a very dominant team performance," director Matt White, who has been with the team since its inception, said.

"I'm super-proud of the way the team has united and rode very, very tight this whole Tour.

"All sporting organisation go through those periods. Out of our 10-year history, we've had one year that was below our standards.

"That's business, that's sport. The strong survive."

It was a Tour of marked contrasts for Australian cycling.

Denmark's Vingegaard, the leader of the all-conquering Jumbo-Visma team, had effectively sealed his triumph in Saturday's time trial and was shepherded home in 77th place on the largely ceremonial final stage.

"It's just incredible - I finally won the Tour. Nothing can go wrong any more. It's the biggest cycling race you can win and now I've done it and no-one can take it away from me," the 25-year-old, holding his young daughter, said.

"I'm super happy about my victory. I want to relax, celebrate - but I also want more."

AAP with The Project

