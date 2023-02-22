25% of Australians Have A Friend That Owes Them Money

Well, it seems a lot of us have that mate.

A recent study showed that one in four Australians are owed money from a friend. That means there are roughly 4.8 million waiting for our friends to stop being so lousy.

The study included a survey of 1,085 people, and it revealed that the most common debts that are ‘forgotten’ are tickets to shows, joint gifts and the classic splitting a bill at a restaurant.

Close behind is sharing a cab, travel expenses and gambling.

To be fair, if you’re loaning someone money for the pokies, you are the silly-billy in that equation.

The data showed that many people who borrow money from a friend have no intention of paying them back.

Money expert, Sarah Megginson explained that Australia could be a “nation of freeloaders”.

A dire 14% of those surveyed stated that their friends always paid them back.

Megginson’s advice on how to get the money back is simple: “ask your friend to repay the debt”.

With one in four of us out of pocket, it’s a good time to cancel that lunch date with that mate who will absolutely forget their wallet again.